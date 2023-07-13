The reptile was spotted making its way towards the centre of town - on Chepstow Road, near Castle Lodge Crescent.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said she had not been contacted by anyone at time of writing who said that the snake belonged to them.

From the picture, it looks as though it could be either a milk snake or a king snake - neither of which are venomous.

Last month, the RSPCA issued a warning to snake owners to be extra vigilant as they brace for an increase in the number of escaped snakes due to the hot weather.

RSPCA senior scientific officer Evie Button said: “Snakes are excellent escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid to make a break for it.

“Last year, we took more than 1,000 reports about snakes, with the highest number of calls coming in during the summer months. This is not surprising, as snakes become more active during hot weather - so as the UK continues to swelter this summer, we’re braced for another influx of calls."