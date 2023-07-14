A DRIVER is set to go on trial after he denied being responsible for a man’s death following a road crash.
Jason Bradford, 33, has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Callum West by careless driving and causing his death by driving while disqualified.
The defendant was charged after Mr West, 27, died following a collision three years ago on Hengoed Road, Cefn Hengoed, Caerphilly on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
He is also accused of causing serious injury to Ryan Waters by driving while disqualified.
Bradford, who appeared before Cardiff Crown Court, is due to stand trial on September 4.
The defendant, of Rhos Dyfed, Aberdare was granted conditional bail.
