ARMED police were called to Newport city centre earlier today after reports of a group of young men with a firearm.
At around 2.10pm this afternoon (Wednesday, July 12) Gwent Police received a report of a group of young men in possession of a firearm.
Officers attended Llanarth Street - which connects John Frost Square with Commercial Street.
An air weapon was seized along with a quantity of cannabis.
"Five people, including three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of affray and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of a class B, and all currently remain in police custody," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.
"No injuries were reported and specially-trained firearms officers also attended as a precaution."
The ages of the other two people arrested have not been confirmed at this time.
The firearm seized at the scene is believed to be a water bead gun. However, full analysis has not been completed at this time, Gwent Police have said.
