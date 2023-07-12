The electricity distribution business is a sponsor of the awards which it says help acknowledge excellence in education while at the same time recognising those making a difference in the lives of young people.

Established backers and sponsors of the South Wales Schools and Education awards, National Grid is proud of its long-standing commitment to support the community in which it works.

National Grid education liaison officer Nicholas South said: "We are sponsors of the awards because as a company we pride ourselves on community engagement. We believe in acknowledging those within the community who are making a difference to the lives of young people.

"Supporting education awards is important to our business as it helps to promote and acknowledge excellence in education. By supporting education awards, a business like National Grid can encourage outstanding students, educators and institutions to continue their good work and drive innovation in the field of education.

"The benefits of these awards to the community at large are many and varied. Recognition can motivate educators to strive for excellence. Winning an award can increase the visibility of a school or teacher, making them more attractive to potential employers and parents of potential students.

"Awards such as these, staged and supported by the South Wales Argus, hold the potential to enhance the reputation of schools and teachers whilst also encouraging other educators to experiment with new and creative ideas.

Nicholas said education had played a 'huge role in his life'.

"As most people did I went to school and even chose a route through higher education with a degree course in Theatre Studies. It was this course which led me to my first true profession in the Theatre in Education industry, where I spent 12 years delivering various safety and career based messages to children of all ages, right across the UK.

"I saw the opportunity that education provides to inspire the next generation of adults to better themselves and look after themselves and others. I saw first-hand the difference that exciting, engaging initiatives can make in inspiring young people towards achieving their ambitions.

"Since taking the role of Education Liaison Officer for National Grid I have ensured the delivery of our safety messages to 80,000 children every year. The purpose is that they understand the dangers of electricity when it’s not treated with respect.

"I have also been involved in many exciting STEM initiatives and activities that have hopefully inspired hundreds of children to aim to be the next generation of engineers and scientists."

Categories for the South Wales Schools and Education Awards are:

School of the Year;

Above and Beyond Award;

Private or Independent School of the Year;

Teaching Assistant of the Year;

Class of the Year;

College or University of the Year;

Early Years Education Award;

Lifetime Achievement Award;

Head Teacher of the Year;

Primary Teacher of the Year;

Secondary Teacher of the Year;

Support Worker of the Year;

Secondary School of the Year;

Primary School of the Year.

To nominate an individual to establishment for these awards go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/schoolsaward-nominations