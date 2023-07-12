Whether you are looking to tech up with a new cooking appliance or simply want to snag something at a low price, then look no further!

I have scoured Amazon to find some of the best bargains still available before Prime Day ends tonight (July 12).

The best last-minute deals you can still get while Amazon Prime Day lasts

It's finally #PrimeDay!

Alongside epic deals, you can also buy once-in-a-lifetime Prime Experiences. Here is what's dropping today... pic.twitter.com/xkrZFr21mP — Amazon.co.uk (@AmazonUK) July 11, 2023

Here are the best last-minute Amazon Prime Day deals:

Ninja Air Fryer, 3.8 L, ‎1550 W, 4-in-1

Until the end of Amazon Prime Day, shoppers can get themselves a Ninja Airfryer at 50% off, seeing prices drop from £149.99 to £74.99.

The air fryer has multiple features including roast, reheat and dehydrate options.

The basket is also dishwasher safe, ensuring your device is as clean as possible.

With a rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on over 21,000 reviews, this is well worth a buy.

Find out more on Amazon.

Samsung 65 Inch QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)

This smart telly is usually priced at £2399, and boasts both gaming and casual TV settings - but is currently available at 54% off.

The TV is also notable for its 4k processor and AI-powered upscaling, allowing for the best possible viewing experience right in your living room.

Find out more about the Samsung product on Amazon.

Maxi-Cosi Lara2 Pushchair, 0 - 4 Years

This pushchair is the perfect bargain for any young family, lasting your child all the way up to the age of 4.

The design is ultra-compact and with fast one-handed folding, making it easy to store in small spaces.

At 25% off, you can find out more on Amazon.

ZINUS Alexia 30 cm Wood Platform Bed Frame with Headboard

Looking for a new bed frame and headboard? Then look no further as this is certainly a bargain that cannot be missed.

At 42% off, you could be walking away with a bed frame for as little as £154.99.

Reviews are positive with one customer saying: "I’m not easily impressed, especially by a bed frame. But I have to admit that the quality of PACKING, DELIVERY, MATERIALS, TOOLS AND INSTRUCTIONS is superb."

Find out more on Amazon.

Russell Hobbs 20920 Fiesta Crepe and Pancake Maker

If you're like me and love a good pancake or crepe, why not treat yourself to a device specifically for making these treats?

Made by Russell Hobbs, the Fiesta Crepe and Pancake Maker is easy to use and comes at a tantalising price of £29.99 at 23% off.