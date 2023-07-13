However, motor insurance experts at Confused.com have issued advice on driving safely on the road this summer.

They also revealed a little-known car packing rule that if broken could end up landing you an on-the-spot fine.

Driving with a restricted view can lead to a substantial fine - in the thousands - and also 3 penalty points on your licence - who really needs that if it can be avoided?

Packing for a holiday or a road trip often leads to high levels of luggage in the back of your car. However, a restricted view can land you a £2,500 fine and 3 penalty points if this is considered to be dangerous.

Take more than one car if you need to

When going away it can be hard to pack light, if you’re packing the car too tightly it may be best to take another car so that you don’t restrict your view putting yourself and others on the road at risk.

Louise Thomas, motor insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Driving in the summer can often lead to a higher number of road accidents due to multiple factors.

"For example, heavy traffic or weather conditions such as high temperatures or the sun in your eyes, can make driving this time of year particularly difficult.

"It’s always important to make sure you can drive safely and comfortably by wearing the correct eyewear for visibility and having enough ventilation in the car.

“If the worst were to happen and you break a traffic offence that causes an accident, your insurer may not pay out. For peace of mind, you should always check your car insurance policy before setting off for any journey this summer.”