Following days of speculation as to the identity of the BBC presenter at the centre of the allegations, Vicky Flind said in a statement that she was speaking out on her husband’s behalf.

The statement came after the Metropolitan Police said "no criminal offence" had been committed by the Welsh presenter, who hails from Bridgend.

South Wales Police has issued its own statement surrounding the matter.

See the statement issued by the South Wales Police following the news about Huw Edwards. (Image: PA)

The statement reads: “South Wales Police has remained in contact with representatives of the Metropolitan Police and the BBC following a meeting on Monday.

“Information was initially received by the force in April 2023 regarding the welfare of an adult. No criminality was identified.

“Following recent events, further enquiries have been carried out and officers have spoken to a number of parties to establish whether any criminal allegations are being made.

“At this time, there is no evidence that any criminal offences have been committed. There are no ongoing enquiries being carried out by South Wales Police.

“However, should evidence of criminality or safeguarding issues be identified at any point in future then they will be investigated.”

Vicky Flind's full statement as husband Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC presenter

The Welsh presenter has been the face of the BBC’s electoral and royal coverage over the years (Image: PA)

In a statement released to the PA news agency, Vicky Flind, the wife of BBC news reader Huw Edwards said: “In light of the recent reporting regarding the ‘BBC Presenter’ I am making this statement on behalf of my husband Huw Edwards, after what have been five extremely difficult days for our family.

"I am doing this primarily out of concern for his mental well-being and to protect our children.

“Huw is suffering from serious mental health issues. As is well documented, he has been treated for severe depression in recent years.

“The events of the last few days have greatly worsened matters, he has suffered another serious episode and is now receiving in-patient hospital care where he’ll stay for the foreseeable future.

“Once well enough to do so, he intends to respond to the stories that have been published.

“To be clear Huw was first told that there were allegations being made against him last Thursday.

“In the circumstances and given Huw’s condition I would like to ask that the privacy of my family and everyone else caught up in these upsetting events is respected.

"I know that Huw is deeply sorry that so many colleagues have been impacted by the recent media speculation. We hope this statement will bring that to an end.”

Who is Huw Edwards?





Huw Edwards is the BBC's highest newsreader. (Image: PA)

Edwards has been the face of the BBC’s electoral and royal coverage over the years, notably last year announcing the death of the late Queen.

The Welsh journalist and broadcaster has previously spoken about his mental health, telling BBC Radio Cymru in 2019 that he was “mentally in the wrong place” when he was physically “unhealthy”.

He also revealed in a documentary in 2021 he had bouts of depression which have left him “bedridden” since 2002.

Edwards is the BBC’s highest paid newsreader, with a pay bracket of £435,000 – £439,999, up from £410,000 – £414,000 last year, putting him fourth on the top 10 list, the corporation’s annual report revealed on Tuesday.

Sources have made it clear to the PA news agency that Edwards has not resigned.