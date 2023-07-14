MORGAN LEE, 22, of St Basils Crescent, Bassaleg, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ABIGAIL COYNE, 20, of Shaw Grove, Newport must pay £256 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone on Chepstow Road on February 17.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

SHANNON WARD, 22, of Ennerdale Court, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

NICOLE READ, 26, of Clos Gwendraeth, Fairview, Blackwood must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Rhiwderin, Newport on January 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

GEMMA BOWEN, 25, of Jerusalem Close, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £182 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on The Highway, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran on January 9.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

REBECCA HOLE, 39, of Abertillery Road, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER KEANE, 40, of Christchurch Road, Newport must pay £449 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 70mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on February 20.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DENISE BARRON, 56, of Cae’r Garreg, Oakdale, Blackwood must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on The Avenue, Ystrad Mynach on January 22.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAWN CARNELL, 64, of Malvern Close, Risca must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the B4591 at Risca Road/ Glasllwch Crescent, Newport on January 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICCI MORGAN, 61, of Greensway, Abertysswg, Caerphilly must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 25a on January 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.