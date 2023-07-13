THE police were called to an incident in Pontypool after cement was spilled on the road.
Gwent Police were called to Conway Road, Pontypool after receiving a report of debris on the road.
The contents of a cement lorry were spilled causing the road to be closed for a couple of hours yesterday.
The road has since reopened.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of debris on the road after the contents of a cement lorry were spilled in Conway Road, Pontypool at around 1.10pm on Wednesday 12 July.
“Officers attended to support with traffic management and a road was closed to facilitate clean up.
“No injuries were reported.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here