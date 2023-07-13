Gwent Police were called to Conway Road, Pontypool after receiving a report of debris on the road.

The contents of a cement lorry were spilled causing the road to be closed for a couple of hours yesterday.

The road has since reopened.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We received a report of debris on the road after the contents of a cement lorry were spilled in Conway Road, Pontypool at around 1.10pm on Wednesday 12 July.

“Officers attended to support with traffic management and a road was closed to facilitate clean up.

“No injuries were reported.”