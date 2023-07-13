The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather warning for Friday, July 14 with strong winds expected to cause disruptions across Wales.

The weather warning will be in place from 7am until 7pm tomorrow and will bring with it gusts of up to 50mph.

What different Met Office weather warnings mean

The strong wind warning will be in place for most areas across south Wales including Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Cardiff, Glamorgan and Swansea.

What to expect from the Met Office issued weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning will be in place across south Wales on Friday due to strong winds which are likely to cause disruptions.

Most areas of south Wales are set be impacted by the yellow weather warning on Friday. (Image: Met Office)

The weather warning issued by the Met Office said to expect:

Possible delays to rail, air and ferry transport due to strong winds

Some damage to trees or temporary structures such as marquees, tents & inflatables, could occur

Standing water and spray on roads leading to difficult driving conditions

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Strong winds will develop across southwest England early on Friday, extending northwards through the day to affect parts of Wales.

"Gusts of 35 to 45 mph are likely quite widely for a time, with gusts over 50 mph affecting some coasts and hills, mainly across Cornwall and west Wales.

"This is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some disruption given the unusual time of year for such winds.

"In addition, heavy rain will lead to standing water and spray on roads. Winds are expected to ease through the evening."

A lively jet stream will make for a wet and windy spell this weekend. pic.twitter.com/OcZid4B6rf — Met Office (@metoffice) July 12, 2023

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by the strong wind warning

According to the Met Office, these are all the areas in Wales set to be affected by the strong wind warning on Friday (July 14):

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

For tips on staying safe during strong winds visit the Met Office website.