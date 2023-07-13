Bitterns have made their home at Newport Wetlands National Nature Reserve and had previously not bred for over 200 years.

The species, who were once thought to be extinct in the UK, has successfully bred for the fourth successive year thanks to years of conservation work carried out by officers and volunteers from Natural Resources Wales (NRW).

This summer six bittern chicks have fledged from at least two separate nests.

Before 2020, bitterns had previously not bred on the Gwent Levels for over 200 years.

Kevin Dupe, land management officer for Natural Resources Wales, said: “It’s truly amazing to see the bittern chicks thriving at the wetlands, and a real achievement for those of us who have been involved in habitat conservation at the site for a long time.

“Seeing them thrive for the fourth year in a row, is a real testament to the conservation effort made by the team, including our many volunteers.

“Wetlands are an important habitat in need of our help. As well as allowing species like the bittern to come back from the brink, they can also help us in the battle against climate change by storing harmful carbon and holding back flood water.”

Bitterns were once thought to be extinct in the UK (Image: Natural Resources Wales)

A number of improvements to the wetlands over the years, including careful management of the reedbeds and introducing important food sources such as small fish like rudd and elvers, creating a good habitat for bitterns to thrive.

The original pair of marsh harriers fledged 12 chicks between 2016 and 2022. The female is now at least 10 years old and hasn’t bred this year, but a new, younger pair have fledged 3 chicks.

Chris Harris, programme manager for the Living Levels Landscape Partnership, said: “It’s extremely heartening to see the reappearance of both breeding bitterns and marsh harriers on the Levels after such a long absence. That these iconic wetland species have been able to recolonise Newport Wetlands is a testament to the hard work of NRW, conservation groups and volunteers.

“It also shows the remarkable ability of nature to recover, given the opportunity, and should serve as an inspiration for everyone working to protect and enhance the Gwent Levels.”