Police officers were called to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at around 3.15pm on Harrow Road, Newport yesterday, Wednesday 12 July.

The pedestrian, a 32-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

The 32-year-olds injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life threatening, according to the police.

A 44-year-old male attended Newport Central Station following the crash.

Due to the crash Harrow Road was closed at the time and diversions were put in place, Newport bus services were affected.

The road has since re-opened and bus services have resumed normal routes.

Enquiries into the crash are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the force.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “Enquires are ongoing and anyone with any information can call police on 101, quoting 2300231824, or you can direct message on Facebook or Twitter.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”