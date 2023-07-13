The Leader reported on Monday that police were appealing for information over the whereabouts of the 11-foot snake after it escaped from a property in Hightown.

But in his daily update posted on Thursday morning, Inspector Luke Hughes confirmed that the snake, named Christopher, has been safely returned to his owner.

He said: "I've got some good news for you. Christopher's been missing for the last few days and he's been quite a concern for us.

"I deemed Christopher a high-risk missing person, and we've spoken to a number of specialists in the search to find him. We were drawing some blanks and were getting really quite worried for his safety, and that of others really - because Christopher is an 11-foot snake that escaped from his owner's address at the weekend."

He continued: "It's a snake that has been causing me mild anxiety, I think it's fair to say. We were obviously looking for him and making sure you are all safe - but I was a little bit panicked."

Inspector Hughes added: "Last night (Tuesday), a phone call came from a member of the public 'I've found an 11-foot snake'. So Christopher has been found and returned safely.

"There are lots of stories to tell his snake friends if he ever speaks to any again, but I think he's in solitary confinement for quite some time now."