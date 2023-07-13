A PYTHON that was missing and on the loose in Wrexham has been found, police have confirmed.
The Leader reported on Monday that police were appealing for information over the whereabouts of the 11-foot snake after it escaped from a property in Hightown.
But in his daily update posted on Thursday morning, Inspector Luke Hughes confirmed that the snake, named Christopher, has been safely returned to his owner.
He said: "I've got some good news for you. Christopher's been missing for the last few days and he's been quite a concern for us.
"I deemed Christopher a high-risk missing person, and we've spoken to a number of specialists in the search to find him. We were drawing some blanks and were getting really quite worried for his safety, and that of others really - because Christopher is an 11-foot snake that escaped from his owner's address at the weekend."
He continued: "It's a snake that has been causing me mild anxiety, I think it's fair to say. We were obviously looking for him and making sure you are all safe - but I was a little bit panicked."
Inspector Hughes added: "Last night (Tuesday), a phone call came from a member of the public 'I've found an 11-foot snake'. So Christopher has been found and returned safely.
"There are lots of stories to tell his snake friends if he ever speaks to any again, but I think he's in solitary confinement for quite some time now."
