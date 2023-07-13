Spending on groceries soared 9.5% year-on-year in June – the highest growth in the category in two years but still lower than the rate of food inflation at 18.4%.

Some 67% of shoppers said they were trying to cut the cost of their weekly shop, with 32% shopping at multiple supermarkets to find deals and 39% buying more “yellow sticker” items.

And with many of us looking to cut back on our spending, Tom Church, co-founder of money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk has a tip to help us.

Tom Church, co-founder of money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk (Image: LatestDeals.co.uk)

He revealed you can save £62 on your weekly shop at Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Iceland, Ocado and more.

Tom said: “You can save £62 by rotating supermarkets and shopping online. The trick works by using new customer discount codes. These can give you up to 30% off on your weekly shop by ordering online for the first time with different retailers.

“Here is a list of supermarket voucher codes working currently:

Sainsbury’s £12 off £60 (First Shop Only - Use Code: SCSEO23JU12

Morrisons £15 off £70 (First Shop Only) - Register To Get Code

Amazon Prime Members Get £10 Off £60 Morrisons Order - Use Code 10NEXTMOR

Ocado Save 25% Off £60 (First Shop Only) - Use Code: VOU7679437

Iceland Save £5 off £45 (First Shop Only) - Use Code ICEFIVEOFF

GoPuff Save 25% Off 20 (When You Pay With PayPal) - For First 3,000 Customers

“In total you can save £62 just by using these codes.

“You can often get discount codes for future shops as well. I’ve had codes for £20 off a £40 spend at Ocado, £15 off a £60 spend at Morrisons, and £10 off a £60 spend at Sainsbury’s. Sainsbury’s often gives bonus Nectar points too if you come back.

“If you’re not a new customer, ask your partner or flatmate to open a new account. There’s nothing wrong with this.

“Combine these codes with other offers, for example the Aldi price match at Sainsbury’s, or multibuy offers at Morrisons, you can end up cutting the cost of your weekly shop by a massive amount. It’s worth doing”.