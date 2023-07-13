Penarth Marina’s recently-installed hotel pods are now in full swing as the summer season kicks in.

Ten enormous grey boxes, known as hotel pods, are now dotted round along with the hundreds of sleek boats berthed at the marina.

Initially, some locals were unsure of the new installations, with one of the main concerns being the pods could bring late-night disturbance from partying revellers using them as a stop-over.

However, when you take a look inside you realise these pods are designed for a slightly different clientele.

Stepping onto the rocking floating hotel pod at Penarth Marina

The first thing that will take you by surprise is the rocking as you step on, with the pods attached to the marina, however they are entirely floating.

Fear not though, the rocking subsides as you walk around, and your mind will be taken off that to the next surprise – your glamorous stay in one of the most original locations in South Wales!

The pods come with super kingsize beds, walk-in showers, double sinks, fridge, smart TV and full wifi.

As you step on, first you’ll see the view from the balcony across the serene waters of the marina. Two wicker chairs are set outside for you to relax on.

Behind the chairs you walk in past sliding doors onto a thousand-pile carpet (you don’t actually get thousand pile carpets… but trust us, it was the thickest carpet we’d ever stepped on and I finally felt like I had reached the six foot I keep telling everyone I am...).

The bed is set exactly like a high-end hotel room with a widescreen TV on the wall, then you walk through to the bathroom; a light and airy wet room with double sink, toilet and a shower big enough to hose down one of the boats on the marina.

Local concerns over the pods

There were concerns about how the pods would change the atmosphere at Penarth Marina, however business development manager for The Deck, Claire Spackman said the pods are designed for relaxed living – and at up to £200 we should certainly think so!

There is a two-person per pod limit due to safety restrictions on their unique location, and there’s an extensive fob entry system monitored with the help of Boatfolk, who own and manage the marina.

Customers can book one night or two, or a long stay. At the moment, Ms Spackman explained most are using them for short stays, particularly around events – the pods are already sold out for Taylor Swift’s concert in Cardiff next summer…

To find out more about the pods and how to book go to www.deckpenarth.co.uk. They’re also on booking.com.