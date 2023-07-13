The reported assault took place at the bus station in Upper Dock Street at around 2.50pm on Saturday, June 24.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly approached by an unknown man, who slapped her across the back of her head.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10ins tall, with dark blonde/brown hair and tanned skin. He was of slim build, was wearing denim shorts, and had his t-shirt tucked into his shorts.

Gwent Police is now appealing to the public for information.

“It is believed to have happened between 2.50pm and 3.10pm.

“Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting log reference 2300209329, with details.”