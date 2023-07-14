Jeffries Fine Jewellers, a family jewellery shop in Friars Walk, told the Argus that they will close their doors for good in late September.

Owned by Colin Jeffries, the jewellers first opened in Newport in October 1989. They also have a Cwmbran store which has proved popular.

Manager of the Newport store and Colin’s son Scott Jeffries said: “In the past year a lot of our customers have gone over to Cwmbran.

Outside Jeffries on Friars Walk (Image: Newsquest)

“We hope our Newport customers will visit us in Cwmbran as it is not that far away.

“We are set to close at the end of September and will have a closing down sale for a couple of months.

“Dad opened the Newport shop in 1989 and it’s sad this store won’t make its 35th birthday.

“We love Newport and our customers here; it will be sad to say goodbye.”

Manager Scott Jeffries inside the store (Image: Newsquest)

The jewellers first Newport store was located on Skinner Street before moving into Friars Walk, next to the former Debenhams unit.

During the Autumn of 2014 Jeffries opened their second store at The Parade in Cwmbran which will remain open.

From Saturday Jeffries will start their clearance sale, customers will be able to get 30-60 per cent off thousands of fine jewellery.