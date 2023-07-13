Jake Sweet, Shane Smith and Kyle Luxford were part of a “conspiracy” to supply heroin dealer Aaron Bingham with cannabis while he was serving his sentence at Bridgend’s Parc Prison.

The four defendants from Newport were all aged either 18 or 19 when their plan was put into place on December 30, 2019.

Judge Paul Hobson called the three-year delay to bring them to justice “egregious”.

Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told Cardiff Crown Court how Smith and Luxford were arrested outside the prison in a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Police found a tennis ball tube inside the vehicle which contained five tennis balls wrapped in tape with fishing hooks attached to them.

Aaron Bingham

Inside the balls was 43.9g of cannabis which PC Adam Harding estimated had a potential value inside the prison of £2,640 if broken down and sold in one gram deals.

Sweet had “made the arrangements” and his thumbprint was found on the tape wrapped around one of the balls.

“Bingham was able to communicate with people on the outside because he had an illicit mobile phone,” Mr Gobir said.

Sweet, 22, of Crouch Close, Bettws, Smith, 22, of Leach Road, Bettws, Luxford, 21, of Severn Terrace and Bingham, 22, formerly of Oliphant Circle, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bring a prohibited article into prison.

Luxford and Bingham were sentenced last month.

Luxford was jailed for six months suspended for 18 months and Bingham was must serve an extra nine months on top of his current prison sentence.

Ben Waters representing Sweet said: “The defendant has grown up significantly since this offence in 2019.

“He has turned his back on his criminal ways and stopped using cannabis.”

Andrew Kendall for Smith also told the court his client had matured over the last three years and added how he posed a low risk of reoffending.

Judge Hobson said: “I have no doubt that the police have limited resources.”

He added: “But the delay has been extraordinarily long even by current standards.

“The sentence I impose will be very much more lenient than it would have been had this case being brought to court more promptly.”

Sweet was jailed for nine months but the sentence was suspended for 18 months.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sweet was unable to perform unpaid work in the community because he has suffered a hip injury and is currently on sick leave from his job.

Smith was sent to prison for nine months but his sentence was also suspended for 18 months.

He must complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 140 hours of unpaid work.