A GWENT Police officer accused of attacking a man in a Newport garden will face a trial next year.
PC Gediminas Palubinskas, 33, from Cwmbran, is accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mikael Boukhari.
The offence is alleged to have taken place on Livale Court in Bettws on July 9, 2021.
Appearing at Swansea Crown Court on July 7, Palubinskas pleaded not guilty.
Judge Paul Thomas ordered that Palubinskas will stand trial on January 15, 2024.
He will remain on unconditional bail.
