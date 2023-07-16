The original farmhouse, based in Caerphilly, dates to approximately 1740 and – while it offers plenty of space, including eight bedrooms – it’s certainly got some interesting choices in terms of interior design.

The property, which is being offered with no ongoing chain, is being marketed by Peter Alan and is listed on Rightmove.

It is approached from Blackbrook Lane in Caerphilly, via a shared lane into a private gated driveway and includes two paddocks/fields, a private garden and a potential menage.

But it's the interior of this enormous house which stands out - while the estate agent acknowledges refurbishment is needed, some unique colour choices can be found throughout the property.

Particularly noteworthy are the two bathrooms, with one sporting a dark blue bathtub and matching hand basin.

The other bathroom is a bit more subtle - although a minty shade of blue/green in the bathtub and above the sink adds a splash of colour. Aquatic animals painted on the bathroom wall may conjure memories of Maindee Baths in Newport back in the day.

Another 'unique' feature at this farmhouse is the carpet in the entrance hall and staircase - the groovy pattern stands out but is a nightmare for anyone with trypophobia (a fear of patterns with lots of holes).

While the building needs some work there's an 'abundance of potential' and plenty of space - including four reception rooms and a kitchen (plus utility room and storage rooms) based on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the eight bedrooms are spread across the first and second floor - with four on each one.

An array of colours are found throughout the property - with a green landing (complete with green bannisters and cornice trim) particularly standing out.

The second floor also boasts a second kitchen which currently has a red and yellow colour scheme that makes me think of Winnie the Pooh.

Both kitchens are in need of major refurbishment but offer an opportunity for multigenerational living.

The property is majority double glazed and has gas central heating with the boiler based in the utility room.

For more photos of this property and the full details of this listing visit bit.ly/44nJvTs