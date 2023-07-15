Her mum, Amy Haseley, 26, a tattooist and body piercer, who lives in Caldicot, said: "We had been trying for a baby for quite some time and had suffered three miscarriages in total, two of them being in 2022 in April and July."

Amy, whose partner is tattooist Connor Wood, 28, said: "We had given up any hope of having a baby after the losses and decided to stop trying as it was so upsetting seeing the negative tests each month.

"One day I was doing the dishes and I just snapped at my partner for no reason as he walked in the room and then started crying straight after because I felt bad for being mean.

"We both then said that I should do a test. After going to the shop and grabbing two tests I went straight away to do one and I couldn't believe my eyes when it was the darkest positive.

"So I did the other one, and again, a super dark positive. At that moment I just ran to Connor in floods of tears and we both couldn't stop crying where we was so happy.

"I called my Auntie straight away because she had been there for us constantly throughout our losses, and also my younger sister Alisha who couldn't stop crying in happiness.

"Our families were all completely over the Moon and so happy for us. They all knew how badly we wanted to be parents again."

Amy, who is also mum to Harley, eight, said: "The pregnancy wasn't the most enjoyable, but I felt blessed to even be pregnant so just got on with it really.

"I suffered awful pregnancy sickness which lasted the whole pregnancy and was only bearable thanks to the tablets from the doctors.

Amy Haseley and Connor Wood with brand-new baby Pheonix

"I also had to do blood thinning injections daily throughout the whole pregnancy due to having a blood clot after my first child, which wasn't nice.

"I was also put on hormones from the start to give the pregnancy the best chance and had to go for regular scans and check ups to ensure everything was moving as should be.

"It was really stressful at times as we had just got the keys for our own tattoo studio, Black Flamingo Tattoo in Caldicot, and we had a massive amount of renovating to do.

"Once all the renovating was done, I jumped straight back into work tattooing and piercing, which I continued until 37 weeks pregnant even though my bump made it super difficult."

Amy continued: "We had a scan which the midwives said was showing Phoenix to be measuring smaller than most babies, so they had us back every two weeks until the very end of the pregnancy to see how she was growing.

Phoenix, just after being born

"After a few scans they said her size was then perfect and they estimated that by 40 weeks she would weigh around mid to high 9lbs. We certainly weren't expecting an 11lb 12oz baby that's for sure!"

Amy was induced on June 10 and was soon moved to the labour ward as the midwife said she was ready to push.

She said: "My partner and Auntie arrived a short while after I was moved and we waited for me to start pushing.

"After a while the midwives examined me again and they found out an error had been made and I wasn't as dilated as they thought."

After a few hours of very slow progress she was examined again and it was decided an emergency Caesarean section should be performed.

Amy said: "The C-Section went so smoothly even though I was terrified and all of the midwives and doctors were incredible in making sure we were okay and relaxed.

"They announced that they were about to take baby out and next thing we heard was everyone saying 'oh my God', 'wow she is so big', and one lady said to the surgeon 'are we ready to show baby to mum and dad?' And the surgeon replied with 'I don't think they're ready, even I'm shocked!'.

"When they weighed her and said she was 11lbs 12oz, me and my partner were just laughing to each other in complete shock and said that must be why I had been in so much pain and why my bump was so big."

In fact, Phoenix was the largest baby to be born at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, in June.

None of the clothes Amy and Connor had brought to the hospital were big enough so they had to get bigger clothes for her.

Phoenix, at two days old

Amy said: "Phoenix is doing amazingly.

"She was quite poorly just after the birth with fluid on her lungs so was taken to the baby unit for some breathing help, and then we ended up both being kept in hospital for a little under a week as we both had an infection.

"But since being home she has been thriving and is such a content baby.

"Her big sister Harley absolutely adores her. She was in tears when she met her in the hospital for the first time, she couldn't stop saying that she loved her, which was so lovely.

"Since being home she is like a little second mum to her and constantly wants to feed her, hold her and talk to her. The only thing she isn't wanting to do is change her nappies."

Amy said: "We really cannot thank the staff at the Royal Gwent and the Grange enough for everything they did for us and the care they gave.

"From constantly checking on baby with scans and appointments at the Gwent and for all of the care before, during and after the labour at the Grange.

"They're all a big part of why our Rainbow baby Phoenix is here with us today and we cannot thank them enough for that."

A rainbow baby referrs to when a couple welcome a new baby after previously losing one.