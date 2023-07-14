The bargain store announced that its second new store to open in Newport this year will open its doors for the first time at 8am tomorrow - Saturday, July 15.

Spanning 10,000 ft - nearly twice the size (6,000sq ft) of a normal Poundland the new store in Spytty Retail Park, will employ 21 people, with 16 transferring from other stores.

It replaces Poundland’s existing smaller store on the same retail park which closes today, Friday.

Poundland director of retail, Darren Kay, said: “We love being in Newport and following the success of our new Friars Walk store earlier this year, we wanted to bring and even bigger and better at Spytty.

“And this is exactly what we have done with the move. The store’s size will mean there’s more of our amazing value under one roof across more categories than ever before.

“As well as homeware, clothing and household we will also have fresh and frozen food, alongside our produce all designed so there is everything possible for your convenience shop all under one roof.

“We can’t wait to open the doors on Saturday to customers old and new”.

The chain said the store will have a ‘modern, contemporary feel from the use of lightboxes, digital signage and mannequins.’

Around a third of the store will be dedicated to Pep clothing and home, the UK’s fastest growing clothing brand. Poundland has become one of the UK’s top 20 clothing retailers, in under seven years.

The store will offer a range of small domestic appliances and customers including toasters, kettles and irons from brands such as Russell Hobbs.

Chilled and frozen food will also be available.

In February 2023 Friars Walk Shopping Centre in Newport welcomed a 7,241 sq ft branch at units 7-9.

The larger branch replaced Kingsway shopping centre’s Poundland which closed earlier in January 2023 and the branches small store in Commercial Street also closed earlier this year.