Christopher Gillette died in June, aged 73, following a battle with cancer.

He was well-known in the community as secretary of the Llanyrafon Manor Community Group, as well as chairman of Gwent's branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), and for his work raising awareness of diabetes.

His sister, Rosemary Jenkins, said: “We as a family are devastated at the loss of Chris. We understood he was going to get well, so this was not the outcome we expected when he went into hospital in March.

"Chris had many interests and hobbies, the diabetes group in Cwmbran being of major interest to him. He was shocked when he was diagnosed with diabetes and so, with the help of the group, he wanted people to be more aware of the symptoms.

Christopher Gillette. Picture: Rosemary Jenkins/Cwmbran Life (Image: Rosemary Jenkins/Cwmbran Life)

"He would give talks and share information to help people help themselves manage their condition more successfully.

"He loved his football and was a big Cardiff City supporter all his life. One of his ambitions was to visit every football ground in the UK. This he almost achieved, planning to do the outstanding four grounds when he had recovered from his surgery this year.

"He was heavily involved in the opening of Llanyravon Manor some years ago and was looking forward to getting it re-opened following the pandemic.

"One of his hobbies was to go there and do the gardening. He loved the history of the manor and enjoyed telling others about it."

Mr Gillette and his family moved to Llanyrafon in 1958, and he continued to live in his family home.

He retired in 2010 after a career in social services and IT security as a civil servant.

Ms Jenkins added her brother was also a passionate member of CAMRA, and served as chairman of the organisation's Gwent branch for around 20 years.

"This was something he really enjoyed over many years, visiting and working at beer festivals all over the country, judging the best pubs around and editing the Good Beer Guide," she said.

"For a number of years, he helped produce a local magazine called Beer Necessities, which proved to be very popular. The Mount Pleasant was his local pub. He loved meeting up with friends there, particularly on Saturday evenings.

"He will be very much missed."

Chris Charters, CAMRA Welsh director, said: "Chris has left a large void in CAMRA Wales and filling his position will not be easy."

Llanyrafon ward member Cllr David Williams also paid tribute to Mr Gillette for his years of work at Llanyravon Manor, saying he had "paved the way for community involvement to re-start once Torfaen County Borough Council finish the process of finding interested parties to take over the running of the Manor itself."

Mr Gillette's funeral will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Church in Oak Streeet, Cwmbran, on Friday, July 21, at 11.45am, followed by a service at Langstone Vale Crematorium at 1.30pm, and a wake at Llanyravon Social Club in Llanyravon Way, Cwmbran, from 2pm.