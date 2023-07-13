Although many of us try to put off doing the dishes for as long as possible, washing up liquid is one of those household essentials that needs regularly put on the shopping list.

Here's how much a bottle of Fairy washing up liquid will cost you at several major retailers with prices being correct at the time of writing.

How much does a bottle of Fairy Liquid cost?





Asda

Asda customers can pick up the 320ml bottle of original Fairy washing-up liquid for £1.

The £1 bottle is also available in Pomegranate and Grapefruit as well as Apple and Rhubarb.

Currently, the supermarket has a few 'Great Offers' on the brand.

For instance, the 520ml Platinum Quickwash bottle (which is available in Original, Eucalyptus and Grapefruit) is down from £3 to £2.

Meanwhile, Asda's own 'Zesty Lemon' 500ml bottle costs 70p with the 1 litre version working out as £1.15.

Co-Op

Turning to the Co-Op, the same 320ml bottle will set you back £1.35.

The supermarket currently has a multi-buy offer on which shoppers can stock up on two bottles for £2.

The offer covers the original, lemon and apple and rhubarb versions with the deal being valid for delivery until August 1.

Alternatively, the supermarket's own lemon washing-up liquid ( which comes in a 450ml) bottle will cost you 61p.

Iceland

We also compared how much the Fairy liquid will cost you in Iceland.

The 320ml bottle (in Pomegranate and Grapefruit and Apple and Rhubarb) is available for £1 each.

The supermarket also has an 'online exclusive' with a multibuy offer.

By itself, the 1015ml bottle is £3 at the supermarket but when shoppers pick up two items, they can get them both for £5.75 - working out as £2.88 each.

Iceland customers can also get a 'mega value pack' of 650ml of Cussons Morning Fresh Original Fresh Dishwashing Liquid for £1.

Morrisons

Morrisons shoppers will find the 320ml bottle of dish soap for £1.30 but there is a deal that customers can take advantage of at the moment.

Until August 22, customers can get two bottles for £2 with the offer being subject to availability and restricted to a maximum of 20 promotional items per customer.

The two for £2 deal also includes the Lemon and Fresh Apple varieties.

The supermarket also has offers on its other Fairy Products which you can see in full via the Morrisons website.

When it comes to Morrison's own-brand, the retailer is selling its 450ml bottles for 75p each ( this includes the Berry Blitz, Apple and Lemon varieties).

It also has a Savers washing up liquid which works out as 55p for 500ml.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's has price locked its original 320ml Fairy liquid bottle at £1 each.

Similar to some of the other major retailers, it's not just the Original variety but the Lemon, Apple and Rhubarb and Pomegranate and Grapefruit versions included in the deal.

The larger 645ml bottle has also been price locked at £2.

Nectar customers can also pick up additional discounts for example the 383ml bottle of Lime and Lemongrass, Eucalyptus and Original is normally £2 each but its Nectar price is £1.50.

The retailer has also price-locked its own-brand dish soap.

The 450ml bottle ( available in Original, Lemon, Cherry and Winter Spice) can be purchased for 60p.

Tesco

As part of its Low Everyday price range, Tesco shoppers can buy the original 320ml bottle for £1 like at many of the other major supermarkets.

The Fairy bottles are also available in other sizes including 654ml and 1015ml which will cost customers £2 and £3 respectively.

Clubcard shoppers also have a few deals that they can take advantage of.

The Fairy Washing Up Liquid Max Power Antibacterial is normally £3 but with its Clubcard price is £2.70 with the offer being available for delivery until July 23.

A full range of Tesco's Clubcard offers can be seen on the supermarket's website.

Turning to Tesco's own-brand washing up liquid, the retailer has price-matched theirs with Aldi.

Available in Original, Lime and Lemongrass, Eucalyptus, Rhubarb and Rose ad Lemon, the 500ml bottles are being sold for 75p each.

