Gwent Police received a report of a disturbance in Tredegar Street, Crosskeys at around 3.20am, in which a car was allegedly vandalised.

Shattered glass surrounded the vandalised car, the front and back windows were smashed and the windscreen glass was also damaged.

Damaged car on Tredegar Street, Crosskeys (Image: Anonymous)

Officers attended and a 31-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and criminal damage.

The Cardiff man remains in police custody.

Crosskeys residents said the incident caused a police helicopter to be called.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “What a night last night on Tredegar St.

“Got woken up at 4am by police, vandalism to parked cars. Police helicopter was out too.

“It happened around 3.30am, police took a statement from me around 4am.”