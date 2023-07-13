PEOPLE in Crosskeys were woken in the early hours of this morning as a man was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap.

Gwent Police received a report of a disturbance in Tredegar Street, Crosskeys at around 3.20am, in which a car was allegedly vandalised.

Shattered glass surrounded the vandalised car, the front and back windows were smashed and the windscreen glass was also damaged.

South Wales Argus: Damaged car on Tredegar Street, CrosskeysDamaged car on Tredegar Street, Crosskeys (Image: Anonymous)

Officers attended and a 31-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap and criminal damage.

The Cardiff man remains in police custody.

Crosskeys residents said the incident caused a police helicopter to be called.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said: “What a night last night on Tredegar St.

“Got woken up at 4am by police, vandalism to parked cars. Police helicopter was out too.

“It happened around 3.30am, police took a statement from me around 4am.”