Pupils describe the time at St Mary’s RC Primary School as their “safe place” and because of the notable quality of classroom provision "they achieve very well".

A team from Welsh inspection agency Estyn visited the school in May and has just published a report on the findings.

Inspectors noted that at the "diverse and inclusive" school "adults care deeply about the pupils, each other and the wider school community", creating a "strong ethos of mutual respect and partnership working, that benefits the pupils and supports them to achieve their best".

Pupils’ behaviour "throughout the school is exemplary", the report continued. It added: "Pupils show mutual respect towards one another as well as adults, during lessons and around the school.

“When given the opportunity, they represent the school with pride."

The headteacher and senior leadership team were praised for creating "a safe, nurturing environment that develops every individual and encourages then to achieve their best. Pupils and staff are proud to belong to the community at St Mary’s".

Nearly all pupils "are confident and articulate communicators" by year 6, inspectors said, and "adjust their tone of voice to suit the audience. Most listen well to their teachers and their peers."

Inspectors believe the "provision for pupils to develop their skills in learning the Welsh language, along with a further international language, is underdeveloped".

There is strong provision for pupils to develop their English and mathematical skills progressively and systematically.

However, the provision for "pupils to develop their skills in learning the Welsh language, along with a further international language, is underdeveloped".

Across the school, "most pupils develop a good understanding of how to work with number, data, shape and measure in a range of contexts. They apply their numeracy skills very well and in a variety of authentic learning experiences. For example, Year 6 pupils design their own Anderson shelter, and calculate its volume and area to check if their family could all fit inside."

All pupils at St Mary’s have the opportunity to learn to play a musical instrument, through a partnership with the local music service.

Although attendance and punctuality have improved compared to last year, "pupils eligible for free school meals continue to have a lower rate of attendance compared with other pupils. Despite the school’s efforts and strategies, a very few pupils are persistently late or do not attend school regularly enough."

Etsyn recommendations to St Mary’s RC Primary:

Utilise the strong practice in the school to ensure that all teaching encourages pupils to think for themselves;

Strengthen the provision for Welsh and develop provision for pupils to learn an international language.

The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.

Estyn will invite the school to prepare a case study on its work in relation to creating a culture to encourage staff and leaders to secure effective school improvement, for dissemination on Estyn’s website