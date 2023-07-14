The petition has been set up by a Newport resident with the aim of getting all fines issued since the installation of the cameras on a section of the Southern Distributor Road - more commonly known as the SDR - cancelled.

The section of the road is the junction with Usk Way - which is well-known in the area as an accident blackspot after a series of high-profile crashes.

The location of the speed cameras on the SDR. Picture: Google Street View (Image: Google)

The petition cites "constant limit changes within a few miles" and "the limits changing incessantly with little to no reasoning at all" as a reason for so many people having been caught.

"In keeping with the inconsistency, there are no signs at all to state there is a speed camera ahead, on some roads those signs are available yet there are no cameras, such as the SDR east bound near the recycle centre," the petition poster writes.

"I appreciate speed limits are there for a reason, however these ones were equally there for profit as well as safety.

"I and my fellow signatories propose all fines accrued from June 26, 2023, until the appropriate signage is implemented being cancelled."

The petition can be viewed at change.org/p/cease-fines-and-penalty-points-on-the-sdr-in-newport

The petition follows outcry on social media surrounding the activation of the cameras.

Some motorists believe the signage to be confusing.

Claire Cooper wrote: "For those that know the area and the road and travel on it regularly, well they know the speed limit, but for other's who are not from the area and don't know the road the signage could be better."

Mary Williams said: "I noticed if you come out of Blaina Wharf to go on the SDR Bridge, there are no signs until after the next traffic lights after Lysaghts where the speed limit increases."

A spokesperson for GoSafe, which operates the cameras on the SDR, said: “Speeding forms part of the ‘Fatal 5’ and is a main contributor to fatal road collisions in Wales.

“Safety camera schemes such as this improve the behaviour of the minority of drivers breaking the speed limit, helping to reduce collisions and keep people in the community safer.

“How and where these schemes are installed depends on the collision history and the road safety concerns at each location.

“All fine revenue is returned to His Majesty’s Treasury and is not used by GoSafe or Highways Authorities."