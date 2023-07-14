At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Governance and Audit Committee on Wednesday, July 12 councillors and lay members received a report on the Audit Wales review of the council’s Planning Service.

In June, Audit Wales published a report on the service, and has provided a list of four recommendations for the council to implement.

They noted the improvement in the Planning Committee’s performance.

Lay member Martin Veale drew the committee’s attention to a section in the report that specifically dealt with the council’s Planning Committee.

Wales Audit had said: “A key reason for us to review the council’s Planning service was the historically high number of member decisions contrary to officer recommendations.”

Pointing to data from 2018/2019, Audit Wales said: “In that year, the council’s performance of 28.6 per cent (percentage of member-made decisions against officer advice) was significantly worse than the Wales average of 9.2 per cent and the council ranked 24 out of 25 LPAs (Local Planning Authorities).”

Mr Veale said: “That’s a real concern, I wonder if we can get under the skin of that a bit.

“Was that the fault of information going to councillors or the fault of councillors?”

Head of planning Steve Smith said: “About five to 10 per cent of planning applications end up at committee – quite often they are called in by a member or are of wider public interest.”

Mr Smith explained the process in which a planning officer drafts a report explaining what is proposed and the relevant planning policies a development needs to comply to.

Then they provide advice and produce a recommendation if it should be approved or refused.

Mr Smith said: “That’s a professional view, it’s not gospel.

“It can be challenged, and the system allows for members to set aside that recommendation if in their opinion (there are) planning policies or material planning reasons the decision should go the other way.

“We had a raft of decisions that were taken against officer recommendations where there were no significant or robust reasons for doing so.”

Mr Smith pointed out the applicants have the right to appeal for their case to be looked at by planning inspectors.

Mr Smith said: “We experienced a number of lost appeals and also awards of costs against the authority for what were unreasonable refusals.

“It’s also a concern that applications are approved when the recommendation is for refusal – because that can lead to inconsistent decision making and undermine policies in the Local Development Plan (LDP).”

Mr Smith added that he has “stressed” to the current Planning Committee that he doesn’t want to get to the point where applications are just “rubber stamped” and reports are not scrutinised.

Mr Smith said: “There will always be instances where for legitimate reasons officer recommendations are set aside.

“The concern was the number, frequency and nature of those member overturns that took place over a prolonged three to five year period.”

The committee unanimously accepted the report and has been assured of the Planning Service’s response to the report recommendations.

Data for a six month period from October 2022 to the end of March 2023 show that no planning officer recommendations were overturned by the committee.