Tia Brown, 22, from Newport is accused of possession with intent to supply 126g of cocaine and possession with intent to supply 2.5kg of cannabis in Cardiff on July 7.

She also faces allegations of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in making of an offer to supply of cannabis.

Brown, of Beatty Road, was remanded in custody.

Co-defendant James Ford, 24, of Sunnybank Close, Whitchurch, Cardiff also appeared in court.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer’s bid to kill girlfriend in fire after pouring ‘pool of petrol’

He faces allegations of possession with intent to supply 126g of cocaine, possession with intent to supply 2.5kg of cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Ford was granted conditional bail.

The defendants are due to appear before the crown court on August 7.