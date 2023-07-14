The Welsh Ambulance Service has unveiled the new 5,000 sq. ft. Ambulance Care Hub on Newport’s Phoenix Business Park.

Formerly the Non-Emergency Patient Transport Service, Ambulance Care is responsible for providing non-emergency and pre-planned transport to people’s routine hospital appointments in England and Wales.

The service acts as a link between communities and is an integral part of the overall package of care that the Welsh Ambulance Service provides.

Paula Griffiths, operations manager (Ambulance Care), said: “I am thrilled to announce the creation of the first ever Ambulance Care Hub in the south Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, marking an incredible milestone for our organisation.

“This achievement fills us with immense pride as it reinforces our commitment to enhancing the services we provide.

“The opportunity to create this dedicated space signifies an important step forward in non-emergency transport, which is an integral part of the Welsh Ambulance Service."

The hub boasts a 3,600 sq. ft. garage space with electrical charging points, a sluice, internal clean down area and entry and exit doors that will allow for quicker deployment and keep team members safe from turning vehicles.

There is also a large mess area, changing facilities and showers to ensure crews are well rested and ready to support the community.

Teams previously based in Newport, Bassaleg and Cwmbran stations have moved to the new facility, including 10 non-emergency transport colleagues, eight discharge and transfer colleagues and three operational team leaders.