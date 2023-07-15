He is black and white and is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary near Ponthir.

A spokesman said: "Skunk came into our sanctuary with two other male guinea pigs in May 2023.

"He was sadly in very poor condition. He had been housed with the other two males for around 12 months time and had been picked on quite badly. He was covered in bite wounds from head to toe and was severely underweight.

"Skunk spent a lot of time in foster and back and forth to our local vets receiving the treatment and recovery time that he so desperately needed. Now that he has been nursed back to full health, he is now ready to find his new home!

"Skunk is neutered and is a very friendly boy, he likes to sit with people and be stroked. He is very sociable and loves to cwtch into your lap. His favourite treats are spinach and cauliflower.

"Skunk will need a home with another suitable female guinea companion or companions and should be okay in a family home with sensible, supervised children."

The adoption fee for guinea pigs is £15 each, this helps towards our initial / neutering and boarding costs.

For more information go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/.