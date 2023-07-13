The event, held at the hospice site and which includes stalls, supercars on display and even a mini zoo, all to raise money for the much-loved children’s charity, has been rescheduled to a date later in the year.

Currently, weather for Saturday is looking dicey, with rain and strong winds forecast for the afternoon.

The news comes as it was going to be a super Saturday of events in the Vale, with Penarth’s summer festival and a charity walk for the Vales’ Osian Jones also scheduled on the day – so far these events have not been cancelled.

Jenna Lewis, director of income generation for Tŷ Hafan said the weather is not looking great for Saturday.

"The severe weather forecast includes high winds throughout the day on Saturday and as a result we simply cannot guarantee that we will be able to run this event safely,” said Ms Lewis.

"The safety of attendees, vendors, suppliers and volunteers must always come first. We hope that everyone will accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience our decision to postpone this event may cause."

On Tŷ Hafan's event, a spokesperson said: “Due to severe weather including high winds forecast for Saturday, Tŷ Hafan event organisers have taken the decision to reschedule the charity's Family Fun Day.

“Tŷ Hafan's Family Fun Day will now take place on Saturday, September 9.

“Those supporters who have already bought tickets and are able to attend the rescheduled event on Saturday, September 9, should be advised that their existing tickets will be valid for the new date.

“Should people who have already bought tickets not be able to make the rescheduled date Tŷ Hafan will be happy to refund the cost of tickets.

“Alternatively supporters can choose to donate the cost of their tickets to the charity. For either of these options supporters are advised to contact supporter.care@tyhafan.org."

Ty Hafan's family fun day this weekend is cancelled (Image: Ty Hafan)

Ms Lewis added: "The decision to postpone is not one that we have taken lightly but with high winds forecast for Saturday we just could not guarantee that we could run this event safely.

"We are extremely grateful to all organisations and individuals involved in the event preparation, including those who had booked to attend the event as a vendor, attendees and volunteers at this key event in our calendar.

"We hope that as many of them as possible will be able to join us in September and we thank everyone for their cooperation and continued support."