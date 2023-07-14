So when it comes to choosing the best beach in Wales it can be tough to choose just one.

However, The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beach 2023 has the answer.

The best beach in Wales according to The Times and Sunday Times list is Rhossili Bay on the Gower Peninsula.

Wales boasts some of the best beaches in the UK. (Image: Getty Images)

This year marks the first time The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beach guide has been nominated by readers.

The Times and Sunday Times readers put forward their favourite beaches for a detailed inspection.

Chief Travel Writer, Chris Haslam, then assessed the beaches using a rigorous 11-point checklist.

Every one of the coastal spots listed has been visited within the past eight weeks.

The Times said: "The guide highlights the world-beating magnificence of the British seaside."

Mr Haslam added: “As families flock to the British coastlines this summer, and tourists migrate to more northerly latitudes, beaches in Britain could be on the cusp of a new golden age.

"This is the most comprehensive and detailed beach guide available, and the only one in which every stretch of sand, pebbles or shingle has been physically inspected within the past eight weeks.

"The weather was magnificent throughout, and when the sun is shining - our beaches are the most beautiful on earth."

Rhossili Bay named the best beach in Wales

The Times and Sunday Times said Rhossili Bay was recognised for its three-mile stretch leading up to Gower's iconic landmark, Worms Head.

The Times recognised Rhossili Bay for its three-mile stretch of beach leading up to Worms Head. (Image: Getty Images)

It added: "The beach's Atlantic swell makes it a prime destination for water sports enthusiasts, while fine golden sand provides ample opportunities for sandcastle building."

Head of Travel at The Times and Sunday Times, Claire Irvin, added: “The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beach 2023 is a highly anticipated annual guide, informing and inspiring our readers’ much-loved coastal trips throughout the year.

"And from the winners, it’s easy to see why, as a nation, we still love to be beside the seaside. See you on the beach!”