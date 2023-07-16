The monastery at Capel Y Ffin, in the Black mountains near Hay-on-Wye, is a Grade II listed property that was originally built by Father Ignatius in 1870 and was designed by the celebrated architect Charles Buckeridge.

Agents Fine and Country who are handling the sale have said: “Rarely do properties such as The Monastery become available on the open market, the size and flexibility of accommodation, the wealth of character, the rich history and abundance of features complemented by a spectacular setting with magnificent views.”

The building has been a home for a number of celebrated artists in the 20th century. These include the highly controversial sculptor Eric Gill who worked there in the 1920s.

It was also the home of artist and poet David Jones who was described in his lifetime as being Britain’s greatest living painter as well as being acclaimed as poet by both T. S. Eliot and W. H. Auden who put his poetry among the best written in their century. Around 70 paintings and drawings of his work are currently on display at y Gaer, Brecknock Museum and Art Gallery this summer until October 29.

Later renowned etcher, printer and painter Edgar Holloway, whose works can be found in the national gallery, made the property his home in the 1940s and was where he met his wife Daisy Monica Hawkins.

The building itself is described as being “set amongst stunning countryside with magnificent views” and is currently used as “a much-loved family home with holiday accommodation”.

The 14 bedroom property is being promoted as being multi use with agents Fine and Country adding: “The size, space and flexibility of the property, with self-contained wings, offers ample opportunity, subject to any necessary planning consents to create a home for multi-generational living, further holiday lets, a retreat or perhaps even a wedding or event venue”.

“Original features include beautiful arched leaded windows, decorative plaster work, wooden panelling and a stunning ruined church.”

The surrounding land quite substantial with about eight acres containing “picturesque gardens, woodland and fields and has a pretty stream running through the grounds, not to mention the most breathtaking mountain views”.

Fine and Country are not giving too many details about the property away but are instead encouraging buyers to view the property either online or in person.

The asking price for Capel y Ffin is £1,500,000. To find out more information contact estate agent Fine and Country.