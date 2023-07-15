Popular Herefordshire dining destination The Kilpeck Inn in Kilpeck has been named as one of The Good Food Guide’s 100 Best Local Restaurants 2023.

This year's list is drawn from 37,000 nominations from the British dining public as well as careful assessment from The Good Food Guide's inspectors and editors travelling the length and breadth of England, Scotland and Wales.

The accolade comes on top of being included in the 2023 Michelin Guide and the inn being named as one of the Daily Telegraph’s 10 Perfect Country Pubs with Rooms.

Head chef and general manager Ross Williams said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have made it onto the list of the 100 Best Local Restaurants.

The Kilpeck Inn, which has been named one of Britain's best local restaurants (Image: Kilpeck Inn)

"It’s a great recognition of our commitment to championing the amazing produce Herefordshire has to offer and the whole team is really grateful to all our customers who nominated us and have continued to support us over the years”