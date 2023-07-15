'Remember to brush your teeth!' is a cry that many of us will remember from childhood but with only one set of teeth as adults, it's so important that we know how to look after them.

Although, the majority of us will be aware of the brushing twice-a-day rule but what other things should be doing to make sure our chompers are as healthy as possible?

Dr Stephen Dodd, who specialises in cosmetic dentistry at Ringway Dental, has answered some of the internet's most frequently asked questions that you might be too embarrassed to ask.

How often do I need to see the dentist?





Dr Dodd recommends that you visit your dentist at least every six months.

He acknowledges that it might be a 'tedious task' but 'for general dentistry examinations we recommend you visit us every 6 months.

The Dentist advised: "For hygiene, this is dependent on what you need/what your maintenance plan is i.e. do you have dental implants? Generally speaking, it's between 2-4 times a year in order to maintain good gum health."

What type of toothpaste should I use?





We have a huge variety of toothpastes to choose from so it can be hard to know where to start looking for the one that's right for your specific needs.

Dr Dodd suggested: "Ensure it's from a reputable brand and is fluoride-based. A note on sensitive toothpastes - they do work and are great for those who suffer from sensitivity.

"I often recommend Colgate Sensitive to patients for this."

Are electric toothbrushes better than manual ones?





From regular Colgate manual brushes to Phillips electric toothbrushes, there is also a wide selection of toothbrushes to pick between.

Weighing on the electric vs manual debate, Dr Dodd said: "This is an interesting debate as a manual toothbrush, if used correctly, is perfectly adequate in removing plaque from the teeth.

"What we find is that people tend not to use a manual toothbrush very well and this is why we recommend electric toothbrushes as they do all the hard work for you."

Why do my gums bleed?





If your gums are bleeding, it could be a sign that there is a problem with your gum health, according to Dr Dodd.

The Dentist explained: "It means that there is active gum inflammation caused by bacteria.

"There are varying scales of gum disease. It could be gingivitis or if it's more extreme, it could be known as something called periodontitis.

"If they bleed at home when you brush you certainly need to have them checked by a dentist to check why that is."

Do I need to use mouthwash?





The Dentist says that mouthwash isn't vital - as long as you are efficiently brushing and flossing your teeth.

"It's not essential," Dr Dodd commented.

He added: "If you're brushing and using interdental brushes/flossing twice a day then a mouthwash is not essential but it can be a nice tool to use to help your mouth feel fresher. Listerine is a good option here."