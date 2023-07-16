Getting rid of these unsightly stains is harder than it looks with years of grime resisting even the most intense of machine washes.

However, there is a solution thanks to a Mrs Hinch fan's "game-changing" hack that banishes yellow stains in a matter of hours.

Where do the yellow stains on pillows come from?





Yellow stains on pillows are usually caused by the by-products of sweat (Canva) (Image: Canva)

According to the Sleep Foundation, yellow stains on pillows or mattresses are caused by the accumulation of sweat, drool, wet hair and skin care products over the years.

Sweat is among the most common causes with Urea (a by-product of sweat) breaking down over time and turning into ammonia, causing stains.

How to get rid of yellow pillow stains using this one 'game-changing' life hack

A Mrs Hinch fan has thankfully come to the rescue with one simple hack for removing yellow stains from pillows in a matter of hours.

She took to Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It Facebook page, telling others: "My husband's head sweat is so bad at night that I'm constantly buying new pillows.

"I've tried every pillow protector going and it still wouldn't stop his pillows from staining.

The Mrs Hinch fan had issues with her husbands sweat staining her pillows(Canva) (Image: Canva)

"So today, I decided to see if I could clean them while keeping their shape and omg, I'm amazed at the results, they just look like new."

The post showed a before and after picture of the stained pillow with it looking as good as new in the second image.

She added: "I soaked them for two hours in my bath with cold water and about a cup full of Ace For Whites. It's game-changing.

"I then wrung them out and put them on a spin and rinse cycle in the washer (I can't get the pillows in the washer when they are dry) and I added a capful of softener just to remove any bleach smell.

"I did put them in the dryer for 10 minutes with a tennis ball and then literally hung them out to finish drying.

"Honestly I can't believe how much dirt came out of them and how nice and white they now look while still keeping their shape."