YSTRAD Mynach has entered Wales in Bloom for the second year running, with primary schools playing their part in the community effort.
Wheelbarrows filled with plants and crafts can be seen lined up on High Street - all planted by primary schools like Glyn-Gaer, Greenhill and Hengoed primary school.
The displays were funded by Gelligaer Community Council. Plaid Cymru councillor Teresa Parry, who represents Hengoed, spoke to the Caerphilly Observer about the displays.
“They've all had a beautiful little wheelbarrow and they’ve all planted them," she said.
“We’re going for some kind of accreditation as well.”
Ystrad Mynach entered in 2022 for the first time and won the Small Towns category, receiving a Silver Gilt award.
Speaking about last year’s recognition, Cllr Parry said: “It was lovely.”
In 2022, Caerphilly town clinched first place and won a gold award in the town centres category.
This year, Bargoed is also entering the Wales-wide competition.
This comes alongside Bargoed in Bloom, run by Murray’s Bar and Grill, a competition for businesses in which they decorate their exteriors to bring a bit of colour and attract more visitors to the town.
