DANIEL ROBERT TEPPETT, 34, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

RYAN CAINES, 41, of Bassaleg Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months after he was found guilty following a trial of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,040 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Woman in court charged with dealing cocaine and cannabis

THOMAS BRYAN, 58, of Blaenant Road, Nantyglo was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANNE-MARIE MULCOCK, 58, of Cromwell Road, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on December 3, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

LINDA ROFE, 61, of St Michael Street, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway westbound between Junction 24 and Junction 25 on February 2.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

RYAN NEWELL, 37, Cae Gorlan Street, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £196 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on January 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAMES GARETH PARFITT, 38, of Hill Street, Blaenavon must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Newport on the A4051 at the Grove Park roundabout on February 21.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL RALPH, 37, of Lower Viaduct Terrace, Crumlin, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Upper Viaduct Terrace on February 23.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.