ADAM BEATON, 34, of Summerfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Clydach Avenue on January 10.

He was fined £80 and must pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

CORY BAXTER, 18, of Arnold Place, Tredegar was conditionally discharged for eight months and must pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge after pleading guilty to the criminal damage of several plates worth £20 on January 19.

MARK O'DELL, 46, of Tan Y Bryn, Rhymney, Caerphilly was sentenced to a two-year community order after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm on February 16.

He must attend a 29-day accredited programme and pay a £120 fine and a £114 surcharge.

JAMES TUNLEY, 35, of no fixed abode, Cwmbran must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on April 21.

NIGEL HAYNES, 61, of Medway Court, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Malpas Road on December 19, 2022.

He was fined £120 and must pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

DANIEL REES, 27, of Conway Sac, Newport was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident after crashing into a BMW and a fence on Rodney Road/Grafton Road on November 4, 2022.

He must complete a six-day rehabilitation activity requirement and was fined £461 and has to pay £85 costs.

Rees was not banned from driving because of mitigating circumstances relating to the impact on his job and family.

ANDREW FOUWEATHER, 46, of Ribble Square, Bettws, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing two blankets worth £50 from Primark on December 21, 2022.

ZOE ISOBEL BEVANS, 54, of Bournville Road, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.