The stunning 20-bedroom Italianate-style mansion Broneirion, near Llandinam village, was placed on the market last year for £3 million with up market real estate agents Fine and Country but this figure has now been reduced to £2,700,000.

It is the first time ever that the mansion has gone on the open market.

Its current owner Girlguiding Cymru decided to sell its Welsh headquarters because it became a "financial burden" and "no longer fit the purpose to change for today's girl".

Complete with Lodge House, Coach House, Summer House and approximately 10 acres of grounds, Broneirion sits on a picturesque valley side overlooking the stunning, upper Severn valley towards the Llandinam Hills.

The Grade II-listed property’s remarkable history dates back to 1864 when it was built for the famous industrialist and politician David Davies which Cadw says the reason behind protecting the building was its association with the “important figure in the industrial development of Wales”

The mansion later became the Welsh Training Centre for the Girlguiding Association in 1946 when it was opened by Olave Baden-Powell, World Chief Guide and the wife of Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of Scouting and co-founder of Girl Guides.

Girlguiding Cymru has owned the 20-bedroom mansion since the early 1990s following a fundraising campaign to buy the properties and the beautiful grounds as their headquarters in Wales.

In a statement issued in September 2022, Girlguiding Cymru said that with declining membership, coronavirus pandemic and rising costs, Broneirion had become "unsustainable for many years" and that the charity had "no alternative" but to put the mansion up for sale.

The charity said money made from the multi-million pound sale would be used for events and activities, legacy funds, and investments to "secure the future of Girlguiding Cymru".

Bev Martin, Chief Commissioner on behalf of Girlguiding Cymru Board of Trustees, said: "We’re very sorry to say that we’ve had to make the difficult decision to close Broneirion, our Training and Activity Centre.

"The Board of Trustees have decided that the financial burden on Girlguiding Cymru of owning, maintaining, and supporting Broneirion, which has been unsustainable for many years have had no alternative than to make the decision to market Broneirion for sale.

"Low numbers of members using the facility, decline in membership numbers, the impact of Covid-19, and ever-increasing financial costs, means it is no longer viable for us to continue operating Broneirion. Also, with Broneirion being Grade 2 listed it no longer fits the purpose to change for today’s girl.

"We want to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our volunteers, friends and staff who have made Broneirion a home and place of adventure and provided ever-lasting memories for many girls and young people over the years.

"We understand that this may not be the outcome that everyone wanted and will be a significant loss to Girlguiding Cymru and we know many will be upset by this news.

"Girlguiding Cymru’s main priority remains our members. The decision to close Broneirion, although difficult, will ensure the time and money currently subsidising the centre will be invested into improving the experience of our members and we’re committed to ensuring that girls and young women can keep having adventures and benefit from all that the outdoors has to offer."