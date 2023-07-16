If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

River, four years old, female, Pomeranian

River has been at the rescue for about three weeks and she has come on in leaps and bounds.

She is no longer the terrified girl she once was, but instead a loving, affectionate one who jumps up onto a lap for fusses and kisses.

She can still be a little timid around people she doesn’t know but it doesn’t take her long to come around.

River will need a kind resident dog in her new home as she gets a lot of her confidence from her kennel friends and has never known life without a dog friend by her side.

She could be homed with dog savvy teenagers who are respectful of her needs.

She will need help learning new skills such as house training and walking on a harness/lead from patient adopters.

In the right home River is going to blossom and is going to make her adopters extremely happy.

Pablo, two years old, male, Cross Breed

Pablo is a very special boy who has been returned to us after being adopted as a puppy.

He is used to living in a home and being a much loved member of the family so kennels is extremely heartbreaking for him.

Pablo was returned as he can be reactive towards strangers. He needs adopters who can provide him an environment that he can be safe and settled in.

Pablo is very affectionate. He loves playing with toys and other dogs when out and about.

He would benefit from being an only dog.

He will need experienced adopters.

Pablo can’t wait to be back in a loving home.

Dazzle, five years old, female, Bichon Frise

Dazzle has been making slow progress since she arrived but she is definitely heading in the right direction.

She is still uneasy in our company and won’t approach us yet - this is something that is slowly improving by throwing food near to us to entice her closer.

Dazzle is very receptive to treats and anything related to food which is a huge help in growing her confidence but it just takes time and patience.

Dazzle will definitely be a project dog for an understanding, kind adopter who can help her come out of her shell in a calm quiet adult only home filled with love.

Rain, three years old, male, Cockapoo

Rain continues to make progress with his confidence every day and is now the happiest boy who greets everyone with a waggy tail and a kiss.

He absolutely loves being around humans and having a fuss.

He much prefers human company compared to other dogs now, and for this reason he can now be homed as an only dog in the right home.

His new humans will need to be home most of the time, especially while he’s settling.

He can be homed with older, dog-savvy children who are respectful of his needs.

Pandora, five years old, female, Husky

Pandora is looking for a home as an only dog.

She is a very well-mannered lady, she adores human attention but loves nothing more than her walks and doing zoomies.

She requires a lot of enrichment and is at her happiest when out exploring.

While Pandora doesn't react to other dogs when out and about, she becomes dominant quite quickly when sharing a space with any other dog, and for this reason we would not rehome Pandora with other dogs.