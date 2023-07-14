The forecaster is warning that winds in Newport could reach near 40mph today with torrential rain.

Winds are due to strengthen throughout the day ‘with gales possible.’ Heavy and persistent rain is also expected although this may become more showery later.

The Met Office has extended the weather warning until 23:59 tomorrow, Saturday July 15.

Currently the weather warning is in place from 7am today until 7pm and 9am tomorrow until 23:59.

Yellow weather warning for tomorrow (Image: Met Office)

The yellow weather warning for wind means there may be some ‘damage to trees or temporary structures.’ There could possibly be some delays to public transport and ‘standing water and spray on roads’ could lead to ‘difficult driving conditions.’

Hour by hour weather for Newport today:

12pm: 27mph winds, 95% chance of rain, temperature: 15 degrees.

1pm: 25mph winds, 95% chance of rain, temperature: 15 degrees.

2pm: 32mph winds, 65% chance of rain, temperature: 16 degrees.

3pm: 37mph winds, 20% chance of rain, temperature: 17 degrees.

4pm: 34mph winds, 20% chance of rain, temperature: 18 degrees.

5pm: 26mph winds, 10% chance of rain, temperature: 19 degrees.

6pm: 33mph winds, 80% chance of rain, temperature: 19 degrees.

7pm: 30mph winds, 10% chance of rain, temperature: 17 degrees.

8pm: 27mph winds, 5% chance of rain, temperature: 17 degrees.

9pm: 28mph winds, 10% chance of rain, temperature: 17 degrees.

10pm: 24mph winds, 10% chance of rain, temperature: 16 degrees.

11pm: 25mph winds, 10% chance of rain, temperature: 16 degrees.

Met Office’s weather outlook for tomorrow in Newport reads: ‘staying unsettled on Saturday with heavy showers and some locally torrential downpours and a risk of thunderstorms.

'Remaining windy, particularly at the coasts during the afternoon. Feeling cool for July. Maximum temperature 20 °C.’