Mother-of-one Vicky Moody, 33, from Newport had heroin and crack cocaine with a potential street value of more than £3,000 at a house in the city.

Her drugs stash and around £700 cash was found when officers went to an address in Shaftesbury Walk “to check on a vulnerable male”.

Prosecutor Tom Roberts told Cardiff Crown Court Moody became “aggressive” with them and they handcuffed her and they searched her and the house.

The police found 21g of heroin, 9.2g of cocaine and 2.11g of crack cocaine which could have been broken down into 250 street deals.

They also seized a mobile phone containing drug-related messages.

“The defendant was supplying end users of these drugs,” Mr Roberts said.

“She was selling directly to users and adulterating the drugs to maximise her profits.”

Moody, of Caradoc Close, Caerleon, Newport pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to supply and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The offences were committed on January 5.

She had six previous convictions for 10 offences, including making a false representation and handling stolen goods, but none for drug trafficking.

Gareth Williams representing Moody said: “The defendant was living a chaotic lifestyle at the time.

“She has struggled with drug addiction since her 20s.”

Her barrister told of how his client was “vulnerable and had been exploited”.

Mr Williams added: “She was taking all the risks for others.”

The defendant was dealing to fund her own addiction, the court heard.

The judge, Recorder Victoria Hiller, said to Moody: “I’m not persuaded that you were acting under coercion of pressure at the time.

“Your offending is aggravated by the fact that there were two class A drugs in your possession at the time.

“When you were searched brown powder was found in your jacket and a plastic wrap located in your bra which you later admitted there was heroin.”

The defendant was jailed for 27 months.