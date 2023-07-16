WE WEREN'T sure what to expect when we set this week's theme as 'surprised' and we were delighted with the range of pictures sent in by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club.
This is just a small selection of the pictures shared and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.
More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?
Photographer Paul Harris said this was a surprise when he was walking near Machen
Photographer Rowles Annette Natalie was surprised to see her name in shining lights on a Stagecoach bus
A surprise find at Sirhowy Country Park. Picture: Sian McDermott
Duggee the Labrador's surprised face. Picture: Natasha Ann
Blossom the cat looking surprised. Picture: Matthew John Morris
A robin making a surprise attack. Picture: Sharon Smith
Someone was a surprised when a hungry starling decided it wanted to share their snack. Picture: Paul O'Connor
This Sparrowhawk looked surprised to someone taking his photo in Cwmbran. Picture: Paul Joy
A surprised-looking squirrel at Pontypool Park. Picture: Adrian Phelps
