Gwent Police received a report of a disturbance in Tredegar Street, Crosskeys at around 3.20am on Thursday, July 13.

A 31-year-old man from Cardiff has now been arrested for causing criminal damage and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

Crosskeys residents said the incident caused a police helicopter to be called.

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Argus yesterday: “What a night last night on Tredegar St.

“Got woken up at 4am by police, vandalism to parked cars. Police helicopter was out too.

“It happened around 3.30am, police took a statement from me around 4am.”