MARZIN AHMED MOSHEN, 19, of Alexandra Road, Newport was fined £50 after he admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from a period of imprisonment at a young offender institution.

GEORGE HENRY BEALE, 23, of Jerusalem Close, New Inn, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DECLAN FLANAGAN, 32, of Cormorant Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERALD HOBBS, 73, of Church Road, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran must pay £242 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A4042 in Abergavenny on May 16.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JORDAN PROBERT, 32, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £294 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the A472 in Pontypool on February 6.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RACHEL SPRINGTHORPE, 50, of Ty Isaf Park Road, Pontymister, Risca must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Pant Road, Newbridge on January 24.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

VICTORIA STAMPER, 42, of Fairwater Square, Fairwater, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CRAIG STOCK, 34, of Stevenson Court, Rogerstone, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANE BENNETT, 33, of Bryn Bach, Trethomas, Caerphilly was banned from driving for 24 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and drinking driving with 98 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Commercial Road, Machen on December 5, 2022.

He was fined £160 and must pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.