Parc-leBreos House in Parkmill, just outside Swansea, was voted the AA Guest Accommodation of the Year for Wales.

Parc-leBreos House is a Victorian hunting lodge with extensive gardens, not far from the picturesque Three Cliffs Bay on the Gower Peninsula.

The AA B&B awards "celebrate the very best of Britain's B&Bs" across eight categories:

Friendliest B&B of the Year

Inn of the Year

Guest Accommodation of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales

Breakfast of the Year for England, Scotland and Wales.

Everyone at the Parkmill B&B, which is a small family business, were "incredibly grateful" for the accolade.

Kerry Edwards, of Parc Le Breos, said, “We are incredibly grateful and deeply honoured to accept this award.

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the AA for their unwavering support and recognition.

"Parc Le Breos has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past 5 years, and our small family business has welcomed new members that make up our very hard working and dedicated team, each of whom has brought expertise and fresh ideas.”

What makes Parc Le Breos the best in Wales

AA's official rating of Parc-le-Breos House is 4 and the B&B also has a 2023 Rosette award for culinary excellence.

The AA inspectors review reads: "Parc-le-Breos is a beautifully appointed Victorian hunting lodge with extensive gardens, which is located only 20 minutes' walk from Three Cliffs Bay.

"It is beautifully furnished – you will find fresh flowers, pitch pine floors, crackling log fires and a distinctly laid-back style – a real home from home.

"The freshly prepared food in the restaurant should not be missed and uses fresh local ingredients including some from the kitchen garden and orchard.

"Or you could relax on the terrace with a sumptuous high tea."

On Tripadvisor, the popular B&B boasts a 4.5 star rating from 416 reviews.

The B&B was described by one visitor as a hotel with the wow factor. (Image: Tripadvisor)

One visitor said: "Certainly a hotel with the wow factor. Ours was a standard rather than a superior room but we loved it.

"The staff were friendly and helpful and we enjoyed the suggested walks from the hotel. The food was top quality.

"There was a lovely choice at breakfast and the venison we ate in the evening was simply the food highlight of our holiday. Highly recommended!"

Other AA Awards for B&Bs in Wales

Parc-le-Breos House was not the only Welsh B&B recognised at the AA Awards.

The Old Vicarage in Corris (Gwynedd) was awarded AA Breakfast of the Year for Wales.

While, Trefloyne Manor in Pembrokeshire was named among the top 15 friendliest B&B's in the UK for 2023 by AA.