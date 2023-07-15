Rayner Carey died after suffering a heart attack brought on because Dr Nishebita Das from Newport didn’t prescribe him with the medication which could have prevented it.

Assistant coroner for Gwent Sarah Le Fevre concluded the 67-year-old died because of the “neglect” at the hands of the GP, who practices at South Street Surgery in Bargoed, Caerphilly.

An inquest held in Newport heard how Mr Carey suffered a second heart attack and cardiac arrest weeks after he survived a heart attack while on holiday in Tenerife on April 11, 2017.

He had been treated at a local hospital in Tenerife and had three stents inserted in his coronary arteries and was placed on medication referred to as dual anti-platelet therapy.

This medication should have continued for 12 months.

Rayner Carey was a proud father-of-two and a grandfather-of-three

After being discharged on April 22, 2017 he was provided with a three-day supply of his anti-platelet therapy and advised to go to see his GP on his return to the UK to get a further prescription.

Four days later, Mr Carey, from Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, went to see Dr Das to obtain that further prescription.

At Gwent Coroners’ Court, Ms Le Fevre said: “The GP understood the need for such a patient to remain on anti-platelet medication for a period of 12 months following surgery and the risks of thrombosis associated with the cessation of such medication.

Wendy Carey first met her husband at a dance in Pontlottyn in 1968

“No prescription for anti-platelet medication was issued by the GP.

“As a result of the lack of medication, the stents inserted in Tenerife became blocked and the deceased suffered a second heart attack which, despite excellent care accorded in Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr (Ystrad Mynach) and then at University Hospital Wales (Cardiff), he could not and did not survive and he was pronounced dead at 3.10pm on April 29, 2017.”

She concluded: “The stent thrombosis which was suffered by the deceased was caused by neglect, in that the deceased was not prescribed essential anti-platelet therapy.”

Rayner Carey and his wife Wendy Carey loved to travel following his retirement

Mr Carey’s wife Wendy, 70, spoke about her and her family’s devastation following the retired Virgin Media senior manager’s death.

Her husband died just three days before they were due to celebrate their 47th wedding anniversary.

“Other than having my family, I feel my life is over. It’s the loneliness of losing your partner that’s the worst thing,” Mrs Carey said.

“You can be in a room full of people and still feel so lonely.

“It’s the silliest thing that can set you off like having no one to help you put the shopping away.”

She told of how her husband was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Rayner loved his family and they meant everything to him,” Mrs Carey added.

“He was a very likeable and generous man who always tried to see the other side of the story or someone else’s point of view.

“We all miss him terribly.”

Speaking about Dr Das, she said: “We feel there have been no consequences for her actions.”

Gwent Police investigated “the circumstances surrounding Mr Carey’s death” and passed a file to the CPS who concluded that “a prosecution is not possible”.

The General Medical Council (GMC) also probed the GP after Mrs Carey raised concerns about her fitness to practise and they found they “did not need to take any action”.

The Argus contacted the GMC for a comment following the inquest.

A spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual doctors and are only able to confirm the publicly available information about doctors as it appears on the medical register.

“Dr Nishebita Das is currently registered with a licence to practise with no restrictions.”

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board also launched an investigation.

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Mr Carey’s family.

“As Dr Das is an independent GP contracted by the health board, we investigated this matter in line with the health board’s governance arrangements as soon as we were made aware.

“We subsequently liaised with the GMC, who also looked into this case."