Jim Tulloch contacted the Argus saying the problem has got so bad that some people are looking to move away.

“It is getting absolutely ridiculous. I know a few of the residents have to put their houses up for sale,” said Mr Tulloch.

The issues relate to Lighthouse Road, which runs from Dyffryn to St Brides in Newport.

Mr Tulloch says some lorries are using residential roads Morgan Way and Schooner Avenue instead of sticking to Lighthouse Road, the B road.

A truck heading into Morgan Way from Lighthouse Road in Newport. Resident Jim Tulloch says he is fed-up with the trucks passing through the area. (Image: Picture by Jim Tulloch.)

He believes the trucks are heading to the local recycling site on Lighthouse Road owned by Countryside Recycling as well as coming from the dock with large containers going to a different unknown location.

“They’re going to a material recycling farm, down Lighthouse Road, they’re taking rubble, they’re taking soil, they’re taking stone,” he added.

Countryside Recycling takes demolition waste and converts it into high quality aggregate, according to its website.

Countryside Recycling declined to comment when approached by the Argus.

Mr Tulloch has filmed and photographed some of the trucks, and had abuse from some drivers.

There is no suggestion that the drivers work for or are associated with Countryside Recycling.

Mr Tulloch said he had complained to the council saying the roads were not suitable for such vehicles, that pollution is too high and that trucks are breaking the speed limit.

“I have experienced being behind these vehicles and they are doing 40-45 mph on Morgan Way,” he said.

He said Morgan Way was used by children to get to local schools, such as St Joseph's and John Frost School.

A spokesperson for Newport Council said they investigated the complaint in 2021 and found “no issues that require any further action”.

They said the complaint was closed and added that enforcing speed limits was outside of the council's remit.

There are no specific restrictions on what types of vehicles can use the roads concerned.